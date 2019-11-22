Mayor kvetches about low pressure, load shedding of piped gas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has requested the officials of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) to take notice of gas load shedding and low pressure which were being reported from many localities of Hyderabad

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain said the citizens of Hyderabad were facing hardship as the problem had cropped up with the arrival of winter when gas was also used for heating in addition to the cooking purpose.

He said the local councilors had informed him that unscheduled gas load shedding and sudden reduction of the gas pressure was being carried out.

Hussain said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) would also approach SSGCL's top officials to seek a solution to the problem.