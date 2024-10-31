Mayor Larkana chairs meeting of development programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Larkana (LMC) Mayor Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar chaired a meeting on Thursday.

In the meeting, Mayor Larkana and Deputy Mayor M. Amin Shaikh and District Council members expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and condemned the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

The Muslim Ummah was asked to take action against the oppression of the oppressed people of Palestine and to implementation of the resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he said.

Mayor Larkana said that we should follow the manifesto of the Pakistan Peoples Party Polio-Free Pakistan.

He said we have conducted corner meetings with parents, encouraged the polio workers and persuaded parents to give their children drops timely and creating an awareness campaign about anti-polio campaign at the local level were emphasized.

In the meeting, the District Council members also presented various plans, including the appointment of ladies police for security in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Park, installation of solar lighting in parks, Yoga center for women in covered area and installation of play area for kids, D-slitting and cross installation of the main drains of Sachal Town, Sindh Solid, supervising the work of the Waste Management board, installing lights in the ancient graveyard Abu Bakr and developed it with paver block inside.

Members demanded that they should be provided government plot for another new graveyard, banning the removal of livestock in the city during school hours, renovation of the Children's Park in Jinnah Bagh, recruitment of cleaning staff, and taking up construction work to improve the drainage system were unanimously approved by all the members.

All members Naeem Tunio, Sher Mohammad Laghari, Changaiz Abro and other were participated in the meeting.