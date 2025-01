Mayor Larkana chairs meeting on upcoming various development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The ordinary meeting of the Larkana Municipal Corporation was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Advocate Anwar Ali Lahar on Friday .

The schemes presented by the council members in the house were unanimously approved by a majority vote in the presence of the members.

Various schemes including de-silting of the city's main drains, increasing the number of sanitation workers, providing solar systems to the citizens, and lighting in residential areas were presented in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Sheikh, Municipal Commissioner Javed Anwar Abbasi, Council Members Kashif Umrani, Chingiz Abro, Sadham Chand, Danish Leghari, Sadham Chand, Ghulam Nabi Bhutto, Muhammad Yousuf, Naeem Tanio, Shahzeb Abro, Abdul Hafeez, Sajid Domki, Shabiran Jokio, Amanah Jamali, Kamalan Buriro, Zeenat Bhutto, Ata Muhammad, Zulfiqar Brohi, Muhammad Qasim, Saeed Soomro and other municipal officials.