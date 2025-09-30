Open Menu

Mayor Larkana Chairs Monthly Meeting, Reviewed Cleanness, Drainage & Street Lights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The monthly meeting of the Municipal Council Larkana (LMC) was held under the chairmanship of the Mayor of Municipal Corporation Larkana, Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Mayor of Municipal Corporation Larkana said that we strongly condemned the atrocities and massacre of innocent Palestinians by Israel, stating that the entire Pakistani nation stands with them.

He further said that cleanliness and drainage work is ongoing in all the union councils of Larkana city and arrangements for proper drainage will soon be completed. He added that during the monsoon season, effective work was carried out, and in this regard, he expressed gratitude to MPA Larkana, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, for his full cooperation.

He also said that significant development work has been carried out in every union council of Larkana city, along with the provision of streetlights and other essential facilities.

He urged all council members to work with dedication and honesty so that benefits could reach the public. Approximately 11 resolutions were presented during the meeting, including steps related to cleanliness, streetlights, drainage, and waste disposal, along with stressing the activation of the staff of the Sindh Solid Waste Management board Larkana.

Those who presented the resolutions included Zeenat Bhutto, Shahzeb Abro, Sher Muhammad Leghari, Ms. Nusrat Pathan, Mr. Danish Ali Leghari, Naeem Ahmed Tunio, and others.The meeting was also attended by Deputy Mayor Larkana Muhammad Ameen Sheikh, Municipal Commissioner Larkana, and others.

