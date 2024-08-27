Open Menu

Mayor Larkana Chairs Rain Emergency Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar chairs a meeting in connection with the rain emergency here at Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by PPP District Larkana President Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Sheikh, Larkana City. Chairman of the four town committees of Empire, Darri, Sachal and Hyderi, Waqar Ali Bhutto, Shahrukh Anwar Syal, Sarfaraz Hussain Kokar and Abdul Haq Khawar, including Municipal Commissioner Larkana Javed Ahmed Abbasi, Member Municipal Corporation Larkana Sher Mohammad Leghari, Abdul Bari Abbasi, Vice Chairman Zafar Ali.

Shah, Azhar Bhutto, sanitation staff in-charge Prakash Pawani, engineer Qurban Abaro, disposal staff in-charge Zubair Ahmed Abro and municipal staff participated.

On this occasion, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar directed the municipal staff to implement the rain emergency and said that immediately after the implementation of the rain emergency, the drains of different areas of the city should be cleaned and the disposal machines should be kept active. During the upcoming rains, rainwater can be disposed of through disposal machines.

