Mayor Larkana Distributes Checks Among Artists For Their Financial Support

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A ceremony of cheque distribution for financial support, stipends, treatment and dowry of more than 50 writers, poets, actors and artists of Larkana Division by the Department of Culture of Sindh was held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library here Thursday.

On this occasion, Mayor of Larkana Anwar Ali Lohar, Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Sheikh, President of Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana Muhammad Ismail Jatoi, Assistant Director of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Library Shamsuddin Kalhoro, writers and artists of Larkana Division Ayub Gad, Sajan Sindhi, Salim were present. Raza Kanbhar, Shiraz Abbasi, Leela Surath, Abbas Gul, Sattar Lad, Nadeem Bobi, Munir Syal, Badr Soomro, Gul Munir, Mir Memon, Altaf Hussain Chandio and the late artist Sattar Shah's widow including 50 writers, artists, poets, and actors were given the cheques.

The recipients thanked Provincial Minister of Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and President of Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana Muhammad Ismail Jatoi. Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana Press and Publicity Chairman Barkat Gad, Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana drama chairman Amjad Gul Soomro, People's Party leader Sher Muhammad Laghari, Ayaz Ali Kanasaro, Wasim Abbasi, Ghulam Muhammad Korai and others were also present on the occasion.

