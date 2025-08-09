Mayor Larkana formed committee for independence Day Celebration arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Mayor Larkana, Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur, has formed a committee to oversee the arrangements for the 14th August Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

Municipal Commissioner Larkana, Dr. Javed Ahmed Abbasi, has been appointed as Chairman, while Council Member Shahzaib Khan Abro has been made Secretary/Focal Person.

Additionally, Advocate Qadir Piryal Domki, Nisar Ahmed Mugheri, and Anthony Sothra have been appointed as members of the committee.

Mayor Larkana has directed the committee chairman and all members to complete the Independence Day arrangements as soon as possible. On 14th August, following the mayor's instructions, the Larkana Municipal Corporation will organize an Independence Day ceremony at the Municipal Stadium, which will be celebrated in a grand and dignified manner.