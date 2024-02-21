Open Menu

Mayor Larkana Inaugurates Girls Degree College After Restoration

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Lahar on Wednesday inaugurated the Government Girls Degree College Larkana after the completion of repair works.

The college building was affected by last year's rains and it was restored after the completion of necessary construction.

Along with Educational heads, the mayor visited the classes of the college and interacted with the students.

He also visited the computer lab, library, digital library, and laboratories.

The management of the college informed the mayor about the issues of the college including the installation of CCTV cameras, and the construction of an auditorium hall. The mayor assured the management about his support and pledged to resolve the issues at the earliest.

After the ceremony, Advocate Anwar Ali Lahar planted a tree in the college park by inaugurating the spring season and tree planting campaign.

