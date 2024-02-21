Mayor Larkana Inaugurates Girls Degree College After Restoration
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Lahar on Wednesday inaugurated the Government Girls Degree College Larkana after the completion of repair works.
The college building was affected by last year's rains and it was restored after the completion of necessary construction.
Along with Educational heads, the mayor visited the classes of the college and interacted with the students.
He also visited the computer lab, library, digital library, and laboratories.
The management of the college informed the mayor about the issues of the college including the installation of CCTV cameras, and the construction of an auditorium hall. The mayor assured the management about his support and pledged to resolve the issues at the earliest.
After the ceremony, Advocate Anwar Ali Lahar planted a tree in the college park by inaugurating the spring season and tree planting campaign.
Recent Stories
PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot
PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on Sheikhabad park boundaries9 minutes ago
-
VC lauds girls of small village for learning advance technology9 minutes ago
-
Polio awareness walk held9 minutes ago
-
Arrests made in Kohat search operation; illegal arms, drugs seized9 minutes ago
-
DC orders regular cleanliness operations at parks, recreational places in city9 minutes ago
-
Kohat police apprehend two armed suspects with automatic weapons9 minutes ago
-
Milk competition held9 minutes ago
-
International Mother language day observed in Sukkur19 minutes ago
-
3396 Afghans returned from Feb 15 to 1919 minutes ago
-
Power suspension notified for areas of Peshawar, Karak, Kohistan, Mingora19 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office committed to provide speedy justice: Mehmood Shah29 minutes ago
-
Vigilance teams constituted to curb cheating in SSC exams: Chairman29 minutes ago