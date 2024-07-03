Mayor Larkana Reviews Muharram Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 09:27 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A meeting was held to review the Moharram arrangements, under the chairmanship of Larkana Mayor Advocate Anwar Ali Lohar, in the conference hall of the Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.
The Chairman of Durri Town, Shahrukh Anwar Syal, the Chairman of Hyderi Town, Abdul Haq Kahwar, Leaders of Shai Ejaz Kuchi, Khadim Hussain Shah, Sajjad Jafari, Bahadur Shah Kazmi, Javed Fazil Naich, Fawad Jafari, Ahle Sunnat Jamaat leaders Hafiz Shoaib Ahmed Junejo, Hafiz Roshan Ali and other scholars participated in the meeting.
The Mayor directed that to clean all the routes on the occasion of Ashura and improve the lighting arrangements.
He also directed to remove the encroachments from all the routes including Pakistan Chowk, Jinnah Bagh, Bandar Road, Empire.
