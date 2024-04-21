Mayor Larkana Reviews Sanitation Arrangements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Mayor Larkana, Advocate Anwar Ali Khan Lohar visited various areas of the city here on Sunday and reviewed sanitation arrangements.
The mayor was accompanied by the Sindh Solid Waste Management board and officials of Chinese Ginso Company officials including Gul Muhammad Sheikh, Iftikhar Narejo, Sadaqat Junejo, Darya Khan Jalbani and Municipal Officer Javed Ahmad Abbasi.
He reviewed the sanitation arrangements and remarked that the Management Board and Chinese Ginsu Company are fulfillng their responsibility to make the whole city clean and their staff is taking dirty garbage in all areas of the city.
Recent Stories
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC, DPO Kohat visit polling stations2 minutes ago
-
Azma condemns PML-N worker's killing in Narowal2 minutes ago
-
Agri industry extends maximum cooperation with farmers to enhance cotton production2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat to review election activities2 minutes ago
-
Advisor urges expedited projects, 100% goal achievement for tourism development2 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chamber urges Afghan Taliban to fulfill their Doha pledges12 minutes ago
-
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats continues15 minutes ago
-
35 litres of liquor seized during crackdown22 minutes ago
-
KPK Police ensures safety measures for minority communities22 minutes ago
-
Geography Lab inaugurated at Asghar Mall College42 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report of blank Form 45 signatures allegations42 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of two Rangers jawan42 minutes ago