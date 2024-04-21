Open Menu

Mayor Larkana Reviews Sanitation Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Mayor Larkana reviews sanitation arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Mayor Larkana, Advocate Anwar Ali Khan Lohar visited various areas of the city here on Sunday and reviewed sanitation arrangements.

The mayor was accompanied by the Sindh Solid Waste Management board and officials of Chinese Ginso Company officials including Gul Muhammad Sheikh, Iftikhar Narejo, Sadaqat Junejo, Darya Khan Jalbani and Municipal Officer Javed Ahmad Abbasi.

He reviewed the sanitation arrangements and remarked that the Management Board and Chinese Ginsu Company are fulfillng their responsibility to make the whole city clean and their staff is taking dirty garbage in all areas of the city.

