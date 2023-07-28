Mayor Larkana visits various Imam Bargahs

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar along with Deputy Mayor Muhammad Ameen Shaikh and officers of the Corporation paid a visit to main Imambargahs and mourning procession routes in the city, on Friday.

Directives have been issued to the officers of the Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC), present on the spot to finalize arrangements for the maintenance of street lights, route repair and cleaning on the routes of processions of 10th Muharram.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor met the organizers of the imambargahs and discussed the arrangements and security-related matters.

Officers concerned were briefed about necessary arrangements for security, cleanliness, required patchwork and repairing of street lights of all Imambargahs and procession routes.

Mayor said the district administration and police should make parking arrangements at a suitable distance from the Majlis, added that apart from the main routes of the processions, other crossings should be closed by installing barbed wire in time. All kinds of encroachments on the procession routes will be eliminated.

He also directed the officials of the sanitary section of the Municipal Corporation to deleting the main drainage nallas(drains) and likewise Sui Southern Gas Company check the leakage of gas on the routes. He also instructed the officials of SEPCO (WAPDA) to check the electricity wiring on the procession routes.

He said that all kinds of encroachments on the procession routes have been removed.