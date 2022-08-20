Mayor lauds role of law enforces; inaugurates franchise of Albaik

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Saturday praised sacrifices of law enforcers and people for establishment of peace and said that foreign investors were visiting KP province due to its favorable and investment friendly environment.

He was talking to media after inaugurating branch of famous food chain Albaik here in Peshawar.

The ceremony among others was attended by Saudi businessman, Sheikh Masood bin Zaid Awad Al Shamri and areas elites.

He said that KP province was attracting national and foreign investors owing to favorable environment and investment friendly polices of government.

Haji Zubair said that foreign investment would strengthen the economy of the province besides creating employment opportunities for people.