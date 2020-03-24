UrduPoint.com
Mayor Launches Complaint Portal Service & Online Complaint Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh has appeal to the citizens of Sukkur as per decision of the Government of Sindh to not leave their homes without any reasonable cause and follow the instructions of the Government of Sindh strictly avoiding Social activities and relations, so that Corona Virus could not be spread and initiatives steps taken by the Government of Sindh could be successful.

In his statement issued here on Tuesday, said that after lockdown the Sindh Province the Sukkur Municipal Corporation has launched a Complaint Portal Service and established online complaint center in Sukkur Municipal Corporation to resolve the public issues, problems and difficulties particularly those guests have been accommodated in the Quarantine Center Labour Colony Sukkur and their relatives at the door step of the complainants home without any nuisance.

In this connection, problems and issues was being face by the public they may registered their complaints through Toll Free Numbers111-757-777, 111-SKR-777, mobile Application (Sukkur Citizen Portal) and Website www.smc.gos.pk, respectively.

In order to Public facility, the Complaint Center has been divided into two sections like General Public Complaint and People, those who were residing in the Quarantine Center.

However, the Sukkur Municipal Corporation has also installed 150 internet Connections devices in , their monthly bills would be beared by Municipal Corporation, wherein, the Guests of Quarantine Center may not be registered their complaints through application or website. A Separate Section has been reserved for their facilities, in which, they can registered their complaints mentioning their Names, Phone number and Room number, the concerned officers would be resolved their issues at once, such message would also be communicated on their register cell numbers.

It is mention over here that the municipal administration stands with together with the initiative steps of CM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and will perform their duties under the leadership of Chief Minister as well as appreciating the decision of lockdown taken by the Government of Sindh, as the Corona Virus was being spread ed with the Social actives and relations.

The Mayor appealed the Public of Sukkur to avoid social activities and relations.

