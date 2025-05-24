Mayor lays foundation stone of canal bridge near Govt College University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro laid the foundation stone on Saturday for construction of a bridge on Phuleli canal with the aim to ease the flow of traffic towards the Hyderabad College University.

According to details, the bridge was being built with the funds allocated by the Sindh Irrigation Department."This bridge won't only help the students and faculty, but it will also ease the movement of traffic for the local residents," the Mayor said while speaking at the ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain, chairman of several Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs), Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Mayor later visited the university and during his visit he was briefed about the state of higher education which was being imparted through various teaching faculties to the students.

Shoro separately inaugurated the renovated roads in Hala Naka, near Expo Center and some other areas.