Mayor LMC Chairs Meeting To Review Muharram Arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor, Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar has directed the municipal officers to make better cleanliness arrangements and give special attention to streetlights during the Muharram days.

This he said, while presiding over a meeting held here today to review the arrangements for Muharram, which was attended by Chairmen of Town Municipal Committees, union committees, Ulemas, Police officials, Municipal officers and other officers.

He directed the police officers to make strict security arrangement in the city during the Muharram days to avert any untoward incident.

Ulema's on this occasion assured their full cooperation to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Mayor LMC along with Deputy Mayor LMC Muhammad Amin Shaikh, Officials of Municipal Corporation, visited the special routes of mourning processions in connection with the ensuing holy month of Muharram in Larkana city.

He directed the officials to take immediate steps for the removal of building material/garbage from the main roads and especially routes of Muharam-ul-Haram processions.

He also directed Municipal Officer (infrastructure) to fix the cover on open main holes (chambers) and Anti-Encroachment Officer was also directed for removal of temporary encroachment immediately.

