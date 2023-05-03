Mayor Mardan announces standing committees for transparency & local development

Mayor Mardan Himayat Ullah Mayar has emphasized the importance of establishing standing committees at the tehsil level under the Local Government Act to promote transparency and development in local governments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Mayor Mardan Himayat Ullah Mayar has emphasized the importance of establishing standing committees at the tehsil level under the Local Government Act to promote transparency and development in local governments.

Speaking at the 16th meeting of the local council in Mardan, he stressed that local development is the responsibility of local governments, and called on provincial and national assembly members to focus on legislation while allowing local governments to handle development projects.

He also stated that negotiations are ongoing with the provincial government for the powers, funds, and honorarium of local governments.

Mayor Mardan further announced a budget of Rs 50.5 million for the improvement of the traffic system in the city, which will include the improvement of roads, elimination of encroachments, and the establishment of routes for rickshaws.

He also highlighted the importance of educating the public about drainage problems through elected local government representatives.

In addition, Mayor Mardan announced the formation of standing committees to improve transparency and efficiency in various departments.

The committee members were selected and the resolution was unanimously approved in the meeting. Elected members of the council also expressed their views on various issues.

Overall, the Mayor's emphasis on local development and transparency in local governments, as well as the allocation of funds for infrastructure improvements, highlights the Mardan Local Government's commitment to improving the city's infrastructure and quality of life for its residents.