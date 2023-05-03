UrduPoint.com

Mayor Mardan Announces Standing Committees For Transparency & Local Development

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Mayor Mardan announces standing committees for transparency & local development

Mayor Mardan Himayat Ullah Mayar has emphasized the importance of establishing standing committees at the tehsil level under the Local Government Act to promote transparency and development in local governments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Mayor Mardan Himayat Ullah Mayar has emphasized the importance of establishing standing committees at the tehsil level under the Local Government Act to promote transparency and development in local governments.

Speaking at the 16th meeting of the local council in Mardan, he stressed that local development is the responsibility of local governments, and called on provincial and national assembly members to focus on legislation while allowing local governments to handle development projects.

He also stated that negotiations are ongoing with the provincial government for the powers, funds, and honorarium of local governments.

Mayor Mardan further announced a budget of Rs 50.5 million for the improvement of the traffic system in the city, which will include the improvement of roads, elimination of encroachments, and the establishment of routes for rickshaws.

He also highlighted the importance of educating the public about drainage problems through elected local government representatives.

In addition, Mayor Mardan announced the formation of standing committees to improve transparency and efficiency in various departments.

The committee members were selected and the resolution was unanimously approved in the meeting. Elected members of the council also expressed their views on various issues.

Overall, the Mayor's emphasis on local development and transparency in local governments, as well as the allocation of funds for infrastructure improvements, highlights the Mardan Local Government's commitment to improving the city's infrastructure and quality of life for its residents.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Budget Traffic Mardan Government Million

Recent Stories

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgy ..

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

1 minute ago
 ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth se ..

ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth sector development at Middle Eas ..

1 minute ago
 AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in ..

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

17 minutes ago
 IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

5 minutes ago
 Protesters Disrupt Blinken's Live Talk By Calling ..

Protesters Disrupt Blinken's Live Talk By Calling for Assange's Release

5 minutes ago
 MCCI welcomes restoration of Shalimar express with ..

MCCI welcomes restoration of Shalimar express with new coaches, low fares

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.