Mayor Mardan Condemns Jaranwala Incident, Stresses Minority Rights Protection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Mayor Mardan condemns Jaranwala Incident, stresses minority rights protection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Mardan Hamayatullah Mayar on Monday condemned the recent incident in Jaranwala and demanded action against those involved, aiming to mitigate the losses suffered by affected minorities.

He expressed these views during his address to the City Local Council, where elected members, government officials, and media representatives were present.

He emphasized the country's laws and constitution guaranteed the rights of all citizens, and neither the law nor Islamic teachings permit the discrimination and violation of rights of minorities.

He highlighted islam's message of peace and brotherhood, emphasizing the protection of minority rights.

He said that Inflation was affecting the common people and called for the establishment of a consultative team and a modern traffic management system in the city.

During the council meeting, Ashok Kumar thanked the mayor for addressing the concerns of minorities and expressed that many of their issues had been resolved through the system of jirgas.

He called for collective action against these issues as a nation.

In the meeting, the council condemned the incident in Jaranwala, expressed sympathy with the affected individuals, and unanimously approved measures for restoring religious places and houses, reduction in unnecessary expenses for the distressed public due to inflation, and the implementation of decisions to improve the traffic system.

