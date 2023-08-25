Open Menu

Mayor Mardan Raises Concerns Over Electricity Prices, Load Shedding

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Mardan Hamayatullah Mayar said that the sudden increase in electricity prices has further exacerbated the issues of the people, and the electricity bills, whether for households or businesses, have gone beyond the affordability of the public.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the top officials of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

Mayor Mayar stated that the excessive load shedding during the severe heat has greatly troubled the people and has caused them sorrow and anger.

He instructed WAPDA authorities to bring about a reduction in the unplanned load shedding and also mentioned the difficulty for the poor people to afford two meals a day during this inflationary period, along with the added burden of high electricity bills.

Mayor Mardan gave directives to eliminate load shedding and resolve the issues of low voltage in various areas.

He also called for initiatives to improve transformers.

He mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces more electricity than needed but does not have the authority over its distribution. Similarly, the province does not have control over gas distribution, and despite this, the province is provided with insufficient gas, causing more pressure.

He also mentioned as per Article 158 of the Constitution, the province that generates resources should have the first right over those resources. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has no control over electricity or gas.

During the meeting, WAPDA officials expressed their views that where electricity theft is high and recovery is low, less electricity is provided. They requested full cooperation from the police and the public in curbing electricity theft and improving recovery.

