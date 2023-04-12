Close
Mayor Meets Children With Special Abilities

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Mayor Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday met the children with special abilities at his hujra, here, and discussed issues faced by them in routine.

The meeting was held at the request of the children with special abilities who were warmly welcomed by the Mayor on arrival at the hujra. The Mayor mingled with the children and thanked them for visiting his house.

The special children apprised the Mayor about their problems through a representative of the Social Welfare Department.

The Mayor promptly responded to their demands and directed the District Social Welfare Officer Noor Muhammad to fulfill the same at the earliest.

Haji Zubair Ali also shared his mobile phone number with the children and asked them to directly contact him in case of any difficulty. The children thanked the Mayor for sparing his time for them and listening to their issues. The children also thanked Haji Zubair Ali for providing an electricity transformer to their school.

