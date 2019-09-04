UrduPoint.com
Mayor Meets Management Of Nishter Park

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:08 PM

Mayor meets management of Nishter Park

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar met with the management of the Nishter Park, venue of main Majlis of Ashura as well as starting point of the main procession of Ashura-e-Muharram here on Tuesday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar met with the management of the Nishter Park, venue of main Majlis of Ashura as well as starting point of the main procession of Ashura-e-Muharram here on Tuesday evening.

Chairman DMC east Moeed Anwer with chairman works committee Hasan Naqvi and other elected representatives were also present on this occasion.

They made delibrations with regard to the cleaning arrangements at and around the places of Majalis and mourning processions.

Mayor Waseem Akhter also met with seasoned ulema Allama Shahensha Hussain Naqvi and other ulemas.

