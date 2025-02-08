Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori Applauds Students' Street Art Initiative
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 09:10 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori on Saturday met with male and female students from private schools who transformed the city's main road with vibrant paintings, showcasing cultural and national scenarios.
Ghori expressed his delight at the initiative, praising the students as "our assets." The students' creativity has brought a fresh wave of color and energy to the city's streets, he further added.
On this occasion, he also commended the Corporation's efforts in promoting cultural and informational art on the road's walls, hoping that similar projects would be replicated across the city.

