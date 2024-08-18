Mayor Mirpurkhas Takes Swift Strategy To Deal With Heavy Rain
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Municipal Corporation of Mirpurkhas, led by Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, successfully drained 58mm of rainfall from the city's main highways within a record 12-14 hours on Sunday. team led by the mayor, accompanied by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Junaid Buland and Municipal Commissioner Rafiq Sehar, conducted a thorough review of the rainwater drainage works across the city.
The rapid response ensured that rainwater did not stagnate, and efforts are now focused on clearing low-lying areas.
