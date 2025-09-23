Open Menu

Mayor Nawabshah Visits NDF Rehabilition Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Mayor Nawabshah visits NDF Rehabilition Centre

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Mayor Nawabshah, Qazi Rasheed Ahmed Bhatti, visited the NDF Rehabilitation Center Nawabshah to felicitate Abid Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, on being conferred the prestigious Pakistan Civil Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

During the visit, Lashari expressed his gratitude to the Mayor for his kind gesture and recognition. He also briefed him about NDF’s rehabilitation services, highlighting the five rehabilitation centers operating across Sindh province with collaboration of DEPD Government of Sindh that provide free services including physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, and remedial therapy for children with disabilities.

Mayor Qazi Rasheed Ahmed Bhatti highly acknowledged the remarkable services of NDF Pakistan for the differently-abled community and extended warm congratulations to Mr. Lashari on his recent successful visits to the USA and UAE.

During the visit Rafique Ahmed Buller Zonal Incharge NADRA, Abdullah Ghumro Zonal Incharge EFU, Tariq Hussain Channar Program Manager NDF Pakistan were also present.

Recent Stories

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

24 minutes ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

24 minutes ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

27 minutes ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

35 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

45 minutes ago
 TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

1 hour ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 KP, Afghan govt to hold talks, says CM Gandapur

KP, Afghan govt to hold talks, says CM Gandapur

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan