Mayor Nawabshah visits NDF Rehabilition Centre

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Mayor Nawabshah, Qazi Rasheed Ahmed Bhatti, visited the NDF Rehabilitation Center Nawabshah to felicitate Abid Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, on being conferred the prestigious Pakistan Civil Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

During the visit, Lashari expressed his gratitude to the Mayor for his kind gesture and recognition. He also briefed him about NDF’s rehabilitation services, highlighting the five rehabilitation centers operating across Sindh province with collaboration of DEPD Government of Sindh that provide free services including physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, and remedial therapy for children with disabilities.

Mayor Qazi Rasheed Ahmed Bhatti highly acknowledged the remarkable services of NDF Pakistan for the differently-abled community and extended warm congratulations to Mr. Lashari on his recent successful visits to the USA and UAE.

During the visit Rafique Ahmed Buller Zonal Incharge NADRA, Abdullah Ghumro Zonal Incharge EFU, Tariq Hussain Channar Program Manager NDF Pakistan were also present.