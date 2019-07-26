UrduPoint.com
Mayor Of Houston Sylvester Turner Invites PM Imran To Visit Texas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:26 PM

Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner invites PM Imran to visit Texas

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Houston in September.In a video message posted on twitter, by the Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, the mayor can be heard saying

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Houston in September.In a video message posted on twitter, by the Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, the mayor can be heard saying: "This is Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, Texas.

I sincerely, would welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to come to Houston in September. We will roll out the red carpet for him. Please come!"Houston houses a large number of Pakistanis who are an important part of the diversity the Mayor is proud of.

Turner, who has held office as the Mayor of Houston since 2016, is known for acknowledging the Muslim community in his city and also hosts annual iftar dinners for them.The invitation came following the Prime Minister's recent visit to the US where he expressed his eagerness to develop and maintain better relations with the country.The Prime Minister is yet to respond to the cordial invitation.

