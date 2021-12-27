UrduPoint.com

Mayor Of Rochdale Visits Government College University

Mayor of Rochdale visits Government College University

Mayor of Rochdale, the UK, Aasim Rashid, an eminent Old Ravian, on Monday visited the Government College University (GCU), and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi

According to a spokesperson for the university here, senior faculty members including deans and chairpersons were also present.

The mayor and vice chancellor discussed in detail education and research opportunities for students and faculty in the UK.

He said that they would work with the overseas Pakistanis, Pakistani High Commission in London, British universities and British Council to find the best education facilities and scholarships for the GCU students.

Rashid said it was a matter of great pride for him to be a Pakistani and Old Ravian.

Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that they were connecting with all eminent Old Ravians all around the world, so that they could play their role in development of their alma mater.

