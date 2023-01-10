Mayor of Swedish city visits Sialkot University

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The first Muslim Pakistani mayoress of Solna city of Sweden, Sara Kukka-Salam, paid a brief visit to the University of Sialkot on Tuesday and met the faculty and students.

She shared her political journey and various opportunities for the Pakistani students and freelancers and encouraged students to be part of the emerging businesses taking place in Sweden.

All the faculty and students enjoyed a detailed discussion with her and shared a great deal of student and faculty exchanged programmes.

The mayoress also inaugurated the business fest, arranged by the Faculty of Computing and IT, and visited all the stalls arranged by students and appreciated their efforts and unique business ideas.