UrduPoint.com

Mayor Of Swedish City Visits Sialkot University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Mayor of Swedish city visits Sialkot University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The first Muslim Pakistani mayoress of Solna city of Sweden, Sara Kukka-Salam, paid a brief visit to the University of Sialkot on Tuesday and met the faculty and students.

She shared her political journey and various opportunities for the Pakistani students and freelancers and encouraged students to be part of the emerging businesses taking place in Sweden.

All the faculty and students enjoyed a detailed discussion with her and shared a great deal of student and faculty exchanged programmes.

The mayoress also inaugurated the business fest, arranged by the Faculty of Computing and IT, and visited all the stalls arranged by students and appreciated their efforts and unique business ideas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Student Visit Sweden Sialkot Muslim All

Recent Stories

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

3 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

1 hour ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.