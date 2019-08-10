Mayor orders officials to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC), Khair Muhammad Shaikh has directed the officials of Municipal Corporation to formulate a better system of cleanliness for the city particularly on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha so that the citizens do not face any difficulty

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC), Khair Muhammad Shaikh has directed the officials of Municipal Corporation to formulate a better system of cleanliness for the city particularly on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha so that the citizens do not face any difficulty.

He was presiding a meeting held here on Saturday to ensure better cleanliness in the city on the occasion of Eid.

The Mayor further said that he will not tolerate negligence of any official in this regard.

He asked the officials to set up special points in the city to ensure proper cleanliness.

The Mayor said that a special cell has been set up in Municipal Corporation Larkana with reference to cleanliness and the citizens could contact in connection with cleanliness.

Lights were also being installed at important chowks, streets and other points in the city, he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor, Municipal Commissioner, sanitary inspectors and other officials of the corporation.