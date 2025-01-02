Mayor orders suspension of Deputy Director on negligence of development work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed displeasure over the lack of progress on the development work at Sangam cricket Ground in Federal B Area and ordered the suspension of the concerned Deputy Director.

He stated that those hindering Karachi's development would not be tolerated, he made these remarks during a visit to Sangam Cricket Ground in the Federal B Area on Thursday.

He said that the development in Karachi is progressing robustly, and parks and sports grounds created for public convenience will be restored and improved at all costs.

He emphasized that the new year is the year of Karachi's development, and efforts will be made to restore the city's lights, colors, aspirations, and hopes.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated that development work under the ADP scheme should have commenced at Sangam Cricket Ground, which would have provided opportunities for youth to engage in sports activities and encouraged talented players at the local level.

He further noted that sports activities are being promoted at the grassroots level in Karachi, and the restoration of open spaces and parks aims to provide better and higher-quality recreational facilities to the public. Development projects are ongoing at an equal pace in all districts of Karachi, and the city's basic infrastructure is being enhanced through an effective strategy, he added.

He assured that even more comprehensive development work will be carried out in Karachi during the new year.