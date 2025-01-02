Mayor Orders Suspension Of Deputy Director On Negligence Of Development Work
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed displeasure over the lack of progress on the development work at Sangam cricket Ground in Federal B Area and ordered the suspension of the concerned Deputy Director.
He stated that those hindering Karachi's development would not be tolerated, he made these remarks during a visit to Sangam Cricket Ground in the Federal B Area on Thursday.
He said that the development in Karachi is progressing robustly, and parks and sports grounds created for public convenience will be restored and improved at all costs.
He emphasized that the new year is the year of Karachi's development, and efforts will be made to restore the city's lights, colors, aspirations, and hopes.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated that development work under the ADP scheme should have commenced at Sangam Cricket Ground, which would have provided opportunities for youth to engage in sports activities and encouraged talented players at the local level.
He further noted that sports activities are being promoted at the grassroots level in Karachi, and the restoration of open spaces and parks aims to provide better and higher-quality recreational facilities to the public. Development projects are ongoing at an equal pace in all districts of Karachi, and the city's basic infrastructure is being enhanced through an effective strategy, he added.
He assured that even more comprehensive development work will be carried out in Karachi during the new year.
Recent Stories
Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..
UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..
UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation
Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two laborer killed in toxic gas leak2 minutes ago
-
RPO reinstates 16 terminated officials2 minutes ago
-
Mayor orders suspension of Deputy Director on negligence of development work2 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws nabbed; drugs, illegal weapons seized12 minutes ago
-
KP body takes notice of missing MRI machine from ATH12 minutes ago
-
PO involved in double murder arrested12 minutes ago
-
BUMHS launches 'Bolan Journal of Medical & Allied Health Sciences'22 minutes ago
-
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on Jan 722 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts media event to foster entrepreneurial spirit among students32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor to impart IT education to over 500,000 youth in year 202532 minutes ago
-
Maryam announces ‘Chief Minister Solarization for Agricultural Tubewells’ programme32 minutes ago
-
Minister complaint cell inaugurated under CM directives32 minutes ago