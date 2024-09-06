Mayor organizes women cricket match to mark Defence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A cricket match was organized in connection with the Defence Day at Niaz Cricket Stadium here on Friday between the teams of Mayor Eleven Blue and Mayor Eleven Green, comprising women cricketers.

The Special Assistant to CM Abdul Jabbar Khan, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon, DC Zainul Abedin Memon, and other officers besides a large number of citizens watched the match.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the purpose of organizing the event was to commemorate the martyrdom of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1965 war.

He added that paid tribute to the soldiers who defended their country almost 6 decades ago against the Indian aggression.

Talking about the match between teams of women cricketers Shoro said they wanted to encourage women's cricket clubs through that event.

Meanwhile, the captain of the blue team Maha Mansoor won the toss and elected to ball. The green team while batting first scored 104 runs for 2 wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing the score the blue team lost all its wickets for 80 runs in 13 overs. The green team's captain Ayesha Halepoto scored 54 runs and took 3 wickets, securing the woman of the match title.