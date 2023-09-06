Open Menu

Mayor Pays Homage To Martyrs On Pakistan Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence Day

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that the day of September 6 was a symbol of determination, courage and bravery of Pakistan Army as on September 6, 1965, brave soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army defeated the enemy and made the country's defense invincible

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that the day of September 6 was a symbol of determination, courage and bravery of Pakistan Army as on September 6, 1965, brave soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army defeated the enemy and made the country's defense invincible.

On the occasion of Defense Day, we pay homage to the martyrs and express our commitment that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the defense, security and stability of our dear country.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day, Barrister Murtaza Wahab further said that the role of Pakistani forces was exemplary for strengthening the country's defense, adding the nation appreciated sacrifices of the martyrs.

He said "We will never forget the great sacrifices of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who crushed the evil intentions of the enemy on September 6, 1965 and will continue to play their part in the development and stability of the country."Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that it was the tradition of living nations that they remembered their benefactors, adding "we value our freedom and independence more than anything in the world. In case of any aggression against our homeland we will fight it hard along with our soldiers."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Army Martyrs Shaheed Independence September

Recent Stories

Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countrie ..

Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countries through Indonesia: Adam Tugi ..

57 seconds ago
 US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

1 minute ago
 WHO played vital role in eradicating Polio in coun ..

WHO played vital role in eradicating Polio in country: Dr Jamal Nasir

1 minute ago
 Hira outshines in Talent Hunt National C'ship

Hira outshines in Talent Hunt National C'ship

1 minute ago
 Gypsy girl commits suicide

Gypsy girl commits suicide

9 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum o ..

Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

11 minutes ago
Arts Council celebrates "Defence Day" with full en ..

Arts Council celebrates "Defence Day" with full enthusiasm

11 minutes ago
 Defence Day observed in DI Khan

Defence Day observed in DI Khan

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 snatchers

Police arrest 3 snatchers

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers C ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers Club

22 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative for Gulf region

22 minutes ago
 ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day p ..

ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day physical remand

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan