Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that the day of September 6 was a symbol of determination, courage and bravery of Pakistan Army as on September 6, 1965, brave soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army defeated the enemy and made the country's defense invincible.

On the occasion of Defense Day, we pay homage to the martyrs and express our commitment that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the defense, security and stability of our dear country.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day, Barrister Murtaza Wahab further said that the role of Pakistani forces was exemplary for strengthening the country's defense, adding the nation appreciated sacrifices of the martyrs.

He said "We will never forget the great sacrifices of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who crushed the evil intentions of the enemy on September 6, 1965 and will continue to play their part in the development and stability of the country."Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that it was the tradition of living nations that they remembered their benefactors, adding "we value our freedom and independence more than anything in the world. In case of any aggression against our homeland we will fight it hard along with our soldiers."