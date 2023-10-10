Mayor performs groundbreaking of 13-km long intercity road connecting Latifabad with Halanaka

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro performed the groundbreaking for the expansion of an over 13 kilometers long road from Autobahn to Halanaka via Ghangra Mori here on Tuesday.

Talking to the media on the occasion the Mayor informed that under the project the Autobahn road's around 6 km stretch would be widened by 8 feet from existing 36 feet to 44 feet.

He added that the width of Shaikh Bhirkio road and canal road, which together are around 7 km long, would be widened from existing 24 feet to 36 feet.

According to him, the project's initially approved cost was Rs1.999 billion when the tender was floated in the newspapers in the month of April this year.

Three bridges, built over as many canals on Shaikh Bhirkio road and a small part of Ghulam Shah Kalhoro flyover, are also part of the project.

Shoro said that a 3.5 Km long storm drain was also being laid as part of the project on Autobahn road, adding that it would be connected to the main drain passing through Latifabad unit 12. The Mayor said the storm drain would be 6.5 feet wide on each side of the road.

After completion, the road is expected to decrease the travel time from Halanaka, Sabzi Mandi, Tandojam, New Hyderabad City, and other areas to Latifabad and Hussainabad.

He said the road passed through 4 Town Municipal Corporations including TMC Hussainabad, TMC Shah Latifabad, TMC Sachal Sarmast and TMC Nerunkot, adding that not only the local people but those of other cities would also benefit from the project.