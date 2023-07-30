Mayor Peshawar appreciates peacefully ends of Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday appreciated all the institutions who worked day and night and with dedication for a peaceful Muharram.

I thank Allah Almighty that Muharram-ul-Haram has passed peacefully and I pay tribute to all institutions for celebrating Muharram with peace and unity.

Haji Zubair Ali said that he is thankful to Allah Almighty that Muharram-ul-Haram has passed well and to the officers of Capital Metropolitan, including the Director of Capital Metropolitan Syed Waqqas, for passing Muharram in Peshawar with peace and unity.

Ali Shah, Director East Rehman Khattak, Director West Riaz Awan, Focal Person Engineer Muhammad Riaz Khan, Other Officers, Police, District Administration Officers, WWSSP, Rescue 1122, WAPDA, Pesco Civil, Traders, Civil Society and other agencies.

I would like to pay tribute to those who, for the ten days of Muharram, all people played their roles and performed their duties day and night, showing proof of responsibility, due to which Muharram passed smoothly and no untoward incident occurred.

All the institutions have worked diligently and no complaints have been received, for which I thank them from the bottom of my heart and pay tribute to them. "I am grateful for the support of the government and I hope that in the future all issues will be dealt with in the same way with unity," he remarked.