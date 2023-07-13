Open Menu

Mayor Peshawar Assures Addressing Problems Of Latifabad

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that during the last nine years, the PTI government turned Peshawar into ruins, however, the incumbent Metropolitan Government will again make it the City of Flowers.

He said we will not deceive our people through hollow slogans but take practical steps towards the uplift of the city.

Talking to Khuli Kachehri at PK-79 Latifabad on Ring Road here Thursday, he assured that issues of Latifabad would be addressed on a priority basis and their sense of deprivation in the area be removed. He said that he remained among the people to apprise himself regarding their issues.

On this occasion, former KP minister, Amanullah Haqqani, Saddique Paracha and people from the area were present in a large number. Maulana Abdul Wali and Chairman Abdullah Jan, Mufti Sirajul Haq and area elites apprised the Mayor regarding problems of the area.

The mayor assured them that their problems would be addressed at their doorstep. Pavements and repair of the streets will soon be started in the area while streetlights also be installed. He also assured the people of Latifabad that very soon new electricity transformers would be installed to address problems related to power outages and low voltage.

The mayor further said that mosques would be provided energy through solar panels and women from the area would be provided with sewing machines. A medical dispensary and school will also be established in Latifabad, the mayor assured.

On the occasion, a survey for repair and pavements of streets was started, upon which the locals thanked the mayor for his people-friendly endeavors.

