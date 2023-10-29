Mayor Peshawar assures students to resolve their problems soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Sunday assured the protesting students that their all problems related to the examination of MBBS and BDS and others would be resolved and in this connection, talks would held with Governor KP and Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University.

Mayor Peshawar visited Peshawar Press Club and held talks with the protesting students demanding delaying of examination of MBBS and BDS and others. Mayor Peshawar assured that the examination would be delayed for 14 days and notification in this connection would be issued in a day after his talks with Governor KP and Vice Chancellor KMU.

Mayor Peshawar said that the students should focus on their studies and don't waste their valuable time. Problems related to MBBS BDS and other examinations under KMU will be solved very soon.

He said it would be ensured that a delegation of the protesting students would meet with Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali and would discuss in detail their problems.

He said the youth are the future builders of the nation and they would keep concentration on their studies.

The government, Mayor Peshawar said, always encouraged the youth to go ahead and play their full role in brightening the country and nation and can serve their nation and humanity.

During the students' protest, Mayor Peshawar called VC KMU and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali informed them about the problems of the students, taking action on this, promised to delay the MBB and BDS exam for 14 days.

The notification will be issued soon, a five-member committee has been established in this regard, in which all the problems of the students will be solved. The students, after hearing this, thanked Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, and ended their protest. The students thanked Mayor Peshawar and appreciated his efforts and chanted slogans in sports of Mayor Peshawar.