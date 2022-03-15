UrduPoint.com

Mayor Peshawar, Chairmen Of 7 Tehsil Councils Took Oath Of Their Offices

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 07:15 PM

The newly elected Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali and Chairmen of seven Tehsil Councils took oath of their offices at the office of Commissioner Peshawar Division here Tuesday

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan administered oath to the newly elected representatives of Local Government. Commissioner Peshawar, Raiz Khan Mehsud, district officers and politicians including Provincial Amir of JUI(KP), Maulana Attaur Rehman, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

Apart from Zubair Ali who took oath as Mayor of Peshawar, others who were administered oath included Haroon Sift, Chairman Pishtakhara Tehsil, Farhad Ullah Khan, Chairman Mathra Tehsil, Kaleemullah, Chairman Shah Alam, Arbab Umer as Chairman Chamkani, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Chairman Hassan Khel and Mufti Tilah Muhammad, Chairman Badabair.

Soon after taking oath, Mayor Peshawar, Zubair Ali assumed charge of his office at Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar. Director General Capital Metropolitan Government, Arshad Ali presented a floral wreath to Zubair Ali while congratulating him over his election.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Mayor Peshawar, Zubair Ali said people of Peshawar are faced with a lot of problems including sever traffic mess, unplanned construction, lack of drinking water, population bulge.

For resolution of all these problems a combined efforts through involvement of stakeholders, government institutions and masses is need of the hour, Zubair stressed.

He said peace in Peshawar is disrupted for the last few days and needed proper actions from quarters concerned. Ensuring provision of clean drinking water is a major challenge he is faced with after assuming charge of office and will utilize energies for resolving this problem, he added.

Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud also spoke on the occasion and assured elected representatives of his full support and cooperation in making Peshawar a developed city having all civic facilities for its dwellers.

