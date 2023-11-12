Open Menu

Mayor Peshawar Condoles Death Of CM KP

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Mayor Peshawar condoles death of CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the sudden death of Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of the Chief Minister.

Mayor Pashawar went to Parrang District Charsadda and participated in the funeral prayer of caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family. He appreciated and paid tribute to caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan for his services as Chief Secretary and other administrative positions in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Charsadda Sunday Prayer Family

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

8 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

22 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

22 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

22 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

22 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

22 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

22 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

22 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan