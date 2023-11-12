Mayor Peshawar condoles death of CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the sudden death of Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of the Chief Minister.

Mayor Pashawar went to Parrang District Charsadda and participated in the funeral prayer of caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family. He appreciated and paid tribute to caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan for his services as Chief Secretary and other administrative positions in the province.