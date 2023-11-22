Open Menu

Mayor Peshawar Condoles Death Of JUI Leader’s Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mayor Peshawar condoles death of JUI leader’s brother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday visited the residence of Haji Muhammad Umar, a former nazim and local leader of Jamiat Ulema-Islam (JUI), and condoled with him over the death of his brother.

The mayor expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. Paying tributes to the deceased, the mayor said he was a well reputed and noble citizen, associated with Dawat-e-Tableegh.

The mayor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Peshawar Family

Recent Stories

Imamul Haq's fiancée wows in HSY’s Rs1.5m brida ..

Imamul Haq's fiancée wows in HSY’s Rs1.5m bridal attire

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of their state media organizatio ..

1 hour ago
 Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

2 hours ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

2 hours ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

3 hours ago
Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

3 hours ago
 SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

3 hours ago
 Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

3 hours ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan