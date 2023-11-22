Mayor Peshawar condoles death of JUI leader’s brother

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday visited the residence of Haji Muhammad Umar, a former nazim and local leader of Jamiat Ulema-Islam (JUI), and condoled with him over the death of his brother.

The mayor expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. Paying tributes to the deceased, the mayor said he was a well reputed and noble citizen, associated with Dawat-e-Tableegh.

The mayor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.