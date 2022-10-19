UrduPoint.com

Mayor Peshawar Criticizes KP Govt Over Young Doctors' Protest

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Mayor Peshawar criticizes KP govt over young doctors' protest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Wednesday strongly criticized the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over protest of young doctors and demand of the government to accept their demands and restore sacked doctors.

In a Jirga with young doctors here, the Mayor successfully convinced the protesting doctors to shift their place of protest to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

He expressed solidarity with the doctors and appreciated them for not closing OPDs despite protest for their just demands.

He said that peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every individual and doctors had staged sit-in for their just demands but the role of provincial government was deplorable.

He assured to take up their issues with the provincial government and do his utmost efforts to get those resolved.

