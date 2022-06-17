UrduPoint.com

Mayor Peshawar Demands Allocation Of Funds For Uplift

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Mayor Peshawar demands allocation of funds for uplift

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has demanded of the provincial government for allocation of funds for the uplift of district Peshawar and redressal of the issue of the water scarcity.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that Peshawar is the provincial capital and bears the burden of migrants and visitors from the whole province.

He said that allocation of maximum funds for development, beautification, and establishment of parks, schools and hospitals to provide basic amenities to its inhabitants is the need of the hour.

He said that one mayor, six tehsil chairmen, councilors, lady councilors, youth councilors, kissan councilors and minorities' councilors have been elected directly and they are demanding allocation of funds for the progress and development of their district.

The mayor said that these elected public representatives are playing the role of bridge between the provincial government and people, but the later instead of strengthening has weakened the local governments and no generosity is exhibited in provision of funds to them.

He also reminded the provincial government of its commitments, saying that instead of constructing one park in each Neighbourhood Council, it should construct one park for at least four Neighbourhoods and Village Councils to provide sports and recreational facilities to the youth.

