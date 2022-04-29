Mayor Peshawar directs RTA to implement fare list on Eid

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Friday directed Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to facilitate passengers and ensure implementation of government approved price list on Eid-ul-Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Friday directed Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to facilitate passengers and ensure implementation of government approved price list on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said this during a meeting of RTA at Capital Metropolitan Government office, Peshawar that was also attended by Secretary RTA, Tariq Hassan.

During the sesion, the attendees were informed about the ambit of RTA including issuing of route permit to goods forwarding agencies, action taken against vehicles without permit and implementation of fare list.

Mayor Peshawar expressed satisfaction over working of RTA and said that capital metropolitan government would provide needed support and help to it (RTA).

Zubair Ali remarked that RTA officials should visit transport stands on Eid and ensure implementation of fare list.

He also directed the officials concerned to continue operation against vehicles having substandard CNG kits, adding "our efforts and coordination are of supreme importance to avoid accidents and save precious lives".