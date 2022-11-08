UrduPoint.com

Mayor Peshawar For Strict Abidance Of Building Code In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :While urging people to abide building bylaws in construction of new buildings, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has approved 52 building maps and rejected one on technical ground.

The Mayor Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Tuesday was presented maps of 52 buildings by Director East in a meeting attended by Engineer Hidayatullah, XEN Dawood, Architect Shahzad, Chief Building Inspector Amir Zeib and others.

On this occasion, Chief Building Inspector Amir Zeib presented 19 commercial maps.

The meeting examined the maps and approved 18 commercial maps while one was rejected on technical ground.

The meeting was also presented 34 residential maps which were approved after examination.

On this occasion, Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali said that all construction must take place under the law.

He said that building inspectors are present in their respective areas and should check their maps during construction. He said that people should help them fully while making maps for construction work.

More Stories From Pakistan

