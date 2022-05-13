Mayor Peshawar holds open court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali held an open court (Khuli Kacheri) at Saeedabad no.1 neighborhood council 18 to address problems of residents at their doorstep.

A large number of people attended the forum wherein they highlighted a number of issues including street lights, ice-drug addiction among youth, street crimes, sanitation, sewerage etc.

The Mayor directed the authorities concerned to take solid measures for resolving these problems in the area immediately.

Haji Zubair Ali informed that he was in touch with the concerned authorities to overcome the power and gas load shedding issue.

He directed the concerned police station officials to immediately start police patrols in the area and deploy police personnel to control street crimes.

He also urged the local government representatives to keep in touch masses in their respective areas to amicably resolve problems at grassroots level.

He said a drug rehabilitation hospital would be set up soon in which the drug-addicted youth from all over Peshawar would be treated.

He said that the capital metropolitan government would take practical steps to provide all facilities to the residents of Peshawar, all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of people he added.