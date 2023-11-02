Mayor Peshawar inaugurated a tube-well in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday inaugurated a tube well in Hayatabad and announced the solarization of two tube wells, a high school, and community centre will be constructed and 40 chairs will also be installed for solarization.

Speaking at the occasion, he said two Primary schools in Hayatabad will also be decorated by providing all kinds of facilities including distribution of sports goods to the youth so that they could be able to take active participation in healthy sports activities.

He said the youth will also be provided with sports equipment so that they can stay away from drugs. Parents should focus on their children.

The area chairman Osama Khan including other Chairmen Imran Salarzai, Asif Usman and others were also present during the opening of tube-well facilities to the sitting areas so that the green patches would be developed.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the young generation should involve themselves in healthy activities. He urged the parents to pay special attention to their children and should attract them toward sports activities by providing them with all kinds of facilities, including cricket equipment, tennis, volleyball, football and other 15 sports because sports activities are very beneficial in reducing mental stress.

APP/ijz