Open Menu

Mayor Peshawar Inaugurated A Tube-well In Hayatabad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Mayor Peshawar inaugurated a tube-well in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday inaugurated a tube well in Hayatabad and announced the solarization of two tube wells, a high school, and community centre will be constructed and 40 chairs will also be installed for solarization.

Speaking at the occasion, he said two Primary schools in Hayatabad will also be decorated by providing all kinds of facilities including distribution of sports goods to the youth so that they could be able to take active participation in healthy sports activities.

He said the youth will also be provided with sports equipment so that they can stay away from drugs. Parents should focus on their children.

The area chairman Osama Khan including other Chairmen Imran Salarzai, Asif Usman and others were also present during the opening of tube-well facilities to the sitting areas so that the green patches would be developed.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the young generation should involve themselves in healthy activities. He urged the parents to pay special attention to their children and should attract them toward sports activities by providing them with all kinds of facilities, including cricket equipment, tennis, volleyball, football and other 15 sports because sports activities are very beneficial in reducing mental stress.

APP/ijz

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Peshawar Sports Drugs Young All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Fe ..

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Feb 8

23 minutes ago
 Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for lau ..

Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for launch of 2023 Adventure and Camp ..

55 minutes ago
 Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

2 hours ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

2 hours ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

2 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

2 hours ago
 CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

2 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced tec ..

Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced technology in transforming busine ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

3 hours ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan