Mayor Peshawar Inaugurates Computer Lab In Saint John Viany School

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Mayor Peshawar inaugurates computer lab in Saint John Viany School

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday visited Saint John Viany Boys School Kohati Gate and inaugurated a computer laboratory for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday visited Saint John Viany Boys School Kohati Gate and inaugurated a computer laboratory for students.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner, Syeda Zainab Naqvi and minority community member, Pervaiz Iqbal.

Mayor also visited various sections of the school and said that problems of minority communities would be resolved on a priority basis. He said that furniture and needed facilities would be ensured for the computer lab.

Congratulating the Christian community of Christmas, the mayor also assured cooperation to address the sense of deprivation of minorities.

