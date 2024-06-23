Mayor Peshawar Reaches Home After Performing Hajj
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Mayor Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has returned home on Sunday after performing Hajj.
Local chairmen and leaders of all political and religious parties gathered at his residence to congratulate him.
People belonging to every school of thought, including representatives of the business community, also came to his residence, garlanded him with flowers and congratulated him.
Haji Zubair Ali thanked all the visiting guests and prayed for them.
