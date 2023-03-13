UrduPoint.com

Mayor Peshawar To Revive Sports Activities In Province

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Zubair Ali on Monday vowed that the district government would provide a healthy environment to the young generations by reviving the sports grounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing at a function of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Body Building Association here on Monday, Mayor Haji Zubair Ali said the PTI-led government had ruined all the sectors in the province including sports. The district government in its four years tenure, he said, would revive the sports sector and fully support and encourage the players.

He said directives had been issued to provide sports kits to all the sports facilities including the gym centers. The mayor also announced the establishment of new gym clubs.

He also presented Rs 0.2 million on behalf of the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar for the BodyBuilding Association. The Association thanked the mayor for his support and assured all-out support for the promotion of sports activities in the province.

