Mayor Peshawar Visit PPC Hayatabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Mayor Peshawar visit PPC Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali here Friday visited Paraplegic Centre (PPC) Hayatabd and apprised himself about the provision of facilities to patients.

Head of PPC Dr. Ilyas informed the mayor about the rehabilitation facilities being provided to patients in the center.

He told that PPC is the largest physical and psychological rehabilitation facility in the country for the people and children affected by Spinal Cord Injury, Polio, Spina Bifida, Clubfoot and Autism. He said the center is providing the free facilities and artificial aids to the patients.

Mayor Peshawar appreciated the performance of the institution and assured his full cooperation in providing needed services to patients. He also assured full support to the center in providing equipment and food supplements.

