Mayor Peshawar Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Charsadda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Mayor Peshawar visits flood affected areas of Charsadda

PESHAWAR, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) ::Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Friday visited flood affected areas of Charsadda and distributed relief packages among victims.

During visit, mayor visited various areas of Charsadda that were affected by recent floods and later held a meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sana Safi to discuss problems being faced by victims.

He also distributed flood relief packages among people of Goharabad and Geedar Kale.

He assured cooperation to victims and said that they would be provided assistance in these moments of distress.

He also urged affluent and philanthropists to help flood affected people and said that efforts are underway to rehabilitate them in their areas.

