Mayor Peshawar visits Municipal Inter School

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Tuesday visited Municipal Inter school and inspected ongoing development work in the institution.

He visited various sections of schools including classrooms and administrative section and inspected ongoing development work.

He directed to ensure use of quality material in the construction and said that work would be completed in stipulated time.

The Mayor met with staff members and assured his cooperation to resolve issues confronted by them. He also interacted with students urged them to study with dedication and devotion.