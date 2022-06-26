Mayor Peshawar warmly received at Firdous Sabzi Mandi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali received a warm welcome in Firdous Sabzi Mandi, as flower petals were also showered on him by the local traders here on Sunday.

The Mayor of Peshawar met individual traders who informed him about their problems.

Zubair Ali received a warm welcome from the business community during his visit to Firdous Sabzi Mandi. Inspector Qaiser Bacha, President Sabi Mandi Haji Rahim Shah, Senior Vice President Haider Ali, General Secretary Shahid Khan were also present.

President of the Sabzi Mandi Haji Rahim Shah apprised the Mayor about the problems being faced by the vegetable market.

There are severe problems due to which traders have to face a lot of difficulties. The sanitation situation is very bad and there are no street lights.

On this occasion, the Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the business community was the backbone of the economy.

He assured them that their problems would be resolved on a priority basis.

On this occasion, he issued instructions to repair the road of Firdous Sabzi Mandi on emergency basis, while announcing immediate two boreholes to solve the water problem, while instructing the WSSP to immediately improve the sanitation situation.

He also directed WSSP to deploy staff for cleanliness.

Mayor Peshawar also instructed the concerned quarters to immediately install street lights.

He also said that the business community should play their role in beautifying Peshawar and avoid encroachments so that the people can come easily. He said that the business community should support us in this regard.